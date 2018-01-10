Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum police investigating fraudulent candle sales

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Grandview Upper Elementary School.
Grandview Upper Elementary School.

Updated 3 hours ago

Tarentum police want to know if folks got their Yankee Candles.

The police department is asking people who ordered candles during an elementary school fundraiser in October and didn't get them to contact them.

Those who ordered candles but didn't get them are being directed to Det. Sgt. Mark Glogowski. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

On its Facebook page, the Grandview Upper Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization sought to clarify the police department's message.

"The incident that took place involved an individual who participated in the Yankee Candle fundraiser, collected money from individuals in the community but never submitted their order to us," the message said. "Therefore, they collected money but did not deliver any Yankee Candle products to various individuals."

PTO co-presidents Teresa Hewitt and Selena Callender could not immediately be reached for comment.

The PTO's post said they wanted parents to know there was no wrong-doing on their end.

"This has nothing to do with the PTO since we never received an order from this individual," the PTO's post says.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.