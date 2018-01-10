Tarentum police investigating fraudulent candle sales

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum police want to know if folks got their Yankee Candles.

The police department is asking people who ordered candles during an elementary school fundraiser in October and didn't get them to contact them.

Those who ordered candles but didn't get them are being directed to Det. Sgt. Mark Glogowski. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

On its Facebook page, the Grandview Upper Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization sought to clarify the police department's message.

"The incident that took place involved an individual who participated in the Yankee Candle fundraiser, collected money from individuals in the community but never submitted their order to us," the message said. "Therefore, they collected money but did not deliver any Yankee Candle products to various individuals."

PTO co-presidents Teresa Hewitt and Selena Callender could not immediately be reached for comment.

The PTO's post said they wanted parents to know there was no wrong-doing on their end.

"This has nothing to do with the PTO since we never received an order from this individual," the PTO's post says.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.