Valley News Dispatch

4-year-old injured in Allegheny Township accident

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Allegheny Township police are investigating how a child was struck by a SUV along Route 356 around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 4-year-old boy darted into a lane of Route 356 in the 400 block and was struck by a southbound SUV driven by a 58-year-old Delmont woman, said township police Sgt. Dan Uncapher said.

Uncapher said the injury appeared to be non-life threatening.

The boy was taken by Murrysville Medic 1 ambulance to UPMC Childrens Hospital, Pittsburgh. His condition wasn't available.

Police are investigating who was supervising the fully-dressed boy at the time of the accident.

Police said the accident happened along a bus route at a time when upper elementary-age children were to be picked up by a bus.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

