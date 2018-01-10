Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Winfield man one of two charged in assault on Clay Township man

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Janet N. Greiner (left) and Brandon S. Wissinger (right)
Butler County Jail
Janet N. Greiner (left) and Brandon S. Wissinger (right)

Updated 3 hours ago

State police in Butler have charged two, and say more arrests are possible, in a December assault on an elderly Clay Township man.

State police have charged Janet Nicole Greiner, 29, of Parker Township and Brandon Scott Wissinger, 28, of Winfield in the Dec. 2 incident on Euclid Road.

Police allege that around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, Greiner and Wissinger forced their way into the 74-year-old man's home after knocking on his front door.

According to court records, when the man opened his door, Wissinger asked to use his phone because he was having car problems down the road. When the man opened his cell phone and asked what number he needed to call, Wissinger allegedly pulled out a pistol and pushed his way inside.

Greiner was allegedly armed with a knife, according to court documents.

Wissinger allegedly hit the man with his gun, and both punched and kicked the man, demanding he take them to his money, guns and drugs.

The man tried to go to his bedroom for a gun, but they allegedly pushed him into a wall and tied him up with an extension cord, leaving him on his living room floor.

Greiner and Wissinger left with several guns and prescription medications. Before leaving, they made a phone call, and told someone they would be coming out.

The victim was so badly hurt he was not able to call for help. A relative found him 12 hours later, according to police.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, according to court records. His injuries included a broken nose, two dislocated shoulders, a broken ankle, and multiple cuts on his head that required stitches.

Geiner and Wissinger both are charged with receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and theft.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings Jan. 23 before District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton.

Each is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.