Winfield man one of two charged in assault on Clay Township man

State police in Butler have charged two, and say more arrests are possible, in a December assault on an elderly Clay Township man.

State police have charged Janet Nicole Greiner, 29, of Parker Township and Brandon Scott Wissinger, 28, of Winfield in the Dec. 2 incident on Euclid Road.

Police allege that around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, Greiner and Wissinger forced their way into the 74-year-old man's home after knocking on his front door.

According to court records, when the man opened his door, Wissinger asked to use his phone because he was having car problems down the road. When the man opened his cell phone and asked what number he needed to call, Wissinger allegedly pulled out a pistol and pushed his way inside.

Greiner was allegedly armed with a knife, according to court documents.

Wissinger allegedly hit the man with his gun, and both punched and kicked the man, demanding he take them to his money, guns and drugs.

The man tried to go to his bedroom for a gun, but they allegedly pushed him into a wall and tied him up with an extension cord, leaving him on his living room floor.

Greiner and Wissinger left with several guns and prescription medications. Before leaving, they made a phone call, and told someone they would be coming out.

The victim was so badly hurt he was not able to call for help. A relative found him 12 hours later, according to police.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, according to court records. His injuries included a broken nose, two dislocated shoulders, a broken ankle, and multiple cuts on his head that required stitches.

Geiner and Wissinger both are charged with receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and theft.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings Jan. 23 before District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton.

Each is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.