Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area mulling change in how school directors are chosen

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Kiski Area School Board is seeking information about electing members at large in the future, instead of by region.

The nine-member school board currently is made up of three members from each of three regions.

An at-large board would eliminate those districts. Any school director could live anywhere in the district.

New board member Deborah Williamson suggested looking into the change during the Jan. 10 meeting, and other members expressed interest in having district Solicitor Ronald Repak find out what would be involved.

Williamson said Kiski Area schools above the fourth grade now serve the entire district.

“I believe learning has no boundaries,” Williamson said. “The divisiveness of regions takes that away.”

She said only four of Westmoreland County's 19 school districts elect board members by regions, according to her research.

Repak said this is a preliminary stage of considering a switch. It likely will be next month or March before he can get back to district leaders with more information.

If the board decides to move forward with at-large elections, the district would have to create a plan and submit it to Westmoreland County Court for a judge's approval.

Repak said the public would have an opportunity to comment on any changes should the board choose to move forward.

“I think part of the process would be get some community involvement,” he said. “We're just bringing back information to the board (right now).”

Repak said he didn't know the last time the board made changes to its regions, or to how members are elected.

Board President Tamra Smail said she couldn't comment on any pros or cons of going to an at-large board.

“We just said, ‘Let's at least take Step 1 and get some information,' ” she said. “I don't know enough about it (to) probably give an opinion on it.”

Superintendent Tim Scott said it's up to the board to decide.

“I don't have a position on it,” he said.

Beth Lechman with the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau said the bureau isn't involved in the decision.

“It won't make any difference to our office,” she said. “I can program it as easy, one way or the other.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser. Freelance writer George Guido contributed.

