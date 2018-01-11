Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area School District tries different approach regarding truancy

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Kiski Area School District has been taking a different approach to dealing with student attendance and believes it's working.

Instead of going straight to district court with truancy issues, school officials have been working to make contact with the family and hold meetings to work out a way to ensure the students make it to class. The changes were a part of a pilot program with Westmoreland County.

The district has been so happy with the new approach that it's updating its attendance policy to reflect the changes.

The school board is expected to vote on the measure at its meeting Monday.

“It's designed to be less punitive and more getting people at the table to talk about their child's attendance,” Assistant Superintendent Jason Lohr said.

Lohr said the district tries to work with students as early as possible to set them on a path for success.

“I think it's always easier to talk to parents when you're sitting at a table and talking about solutions, rather than being reactive and taking a child to the magistrate,” he said.

The district bases its policies on suggestions from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

The state Department of Education also offers resources and guidelines, known as a “toolkit,” for districts on how to handle truancy including notifying parents.

“Family involvement is essential to keeping children in school,” according to the guidelines.

Lohr said trying to work with families first before taking legal action has lessened the stigma around truancy. He said the district still will take unresolved cases to the district judge as a last resort if the meetings are unsuccessful.

Board President Tamra Smail said going to the local court should be a last resort.

“We want to work with kids and work with their families to keep them in the classrooms,” she said.

Freelance writer George Guido contributed to this report. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.