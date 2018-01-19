Diebold pleads not guilty, waives charges to court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Diebold is headed to trial on charges he tried to solicit sex from an underage girl via the internet.

Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Gilpin, pleaded not guilty to the charges then waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec in Allegheny Township Friday afternoon.

Diebold is scheduled for formal arraignment before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on March 8.

Duke George, Diebold's attorney, spoke briefly to reporters after his client waived his right to a preliminary hearing, saying that the defense had several pieces of evidence presented against them by the district attorney's office that hadn't yet been examined.

"There were a number of items in discovery that we weren't privy too," he said. "When we get that stuff, we'll be ready to go."

Diebold declined to comment as he left the courtroom with his attorney, but did tell a Tribune-Review reporter that he was doing "alright."

Suspended without pay from his job as Leechburg's police chief, Diebold has been free on $500,000 bond since Jan. 11. He was arrested Jan. 5 after, police say, he arranged to meet with an undercover agent he thought was a teenage girl, according to a statement released by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Diebold's mother, Karen Diebold, said she doesn't believe the charges against her son and that he was going to continue to fight to clear his name.

"He's got some issues to work out but, as far as we're concerned, they aren't criminal," she said. "The whole thing at the end, about certain things, it's just not true. He's going to fight this to the end and I'm going to be right there with him."

The small waiting room outside of Yakopec's court room was filled to capacity, mostly by reporters and Diebold's family, ahead of the scheduled hearing. Some attendees were there for different reasons though.

"I just wanted to look him in the face," said Leechburg resident Linda Luthern. "He was hated before all of this happened."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.