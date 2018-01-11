Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Former Arnold councilman gets ARD for allegedly threatening the mayor

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
William E. Charlton Jr.
Submitted
William E. Charlton Jr.

Updated 1 hour ago

A former Arnold city councilman will have his record cleared if he avoids contact with the city's mayor, who he allegedly threatened last year.

Prosecutors and the attorney for William E. Charlton Jr. worked out a deal before his scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Charlton, 68, was placed on a six-month accelerated rehabilitative disposition, or ARD, term, his attorney, Richard Galloway, said.

The only condition of the sentence is that he have no contact with Mayor Karen Peconi-Biricocchi.

Arnold police charged Charlton on Dec. 13 with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment, and a summary offense of disorderly conduct for an incident in city hall on Nov. 28.

If the ARD term is completed successfully, the charges against Charlton will be dismissed and his record cleared, Galloway said.

Charlton did not admit to any wrongdoing, Galloway said.

Charlton declined to comment as he left Pallone's office. Galloway also declined to comment further on his client's behalf.

“It got resolved and we'll move on,” Galloway said.

Peconi-Biricocchi could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to court records, Peconi-Biricocchi reported on Nov. 29 that Charlton threatened her during an argument in city Manager George Hayfield's office around noon the day before.

According to Peconi-Biricocchi's statement to police, she was in Hayfield's office when Charlton came in and slammed the door behind him. He waited for her to stop speaking with Hayfield, and started yelling at her.

She said Charlton got in her “personal space,” and pointed his finger in her face. Charlton allegedly accused her of pointing at him, and said that he would “break my finger off the next time I pointed at him.”

She responded by saying, “Bring it on,” to which Charlton allegedly said, “I was trained to kill people with my bare hands. I could snap you like a twig.”

“I told him to try it,” she told police in her statement.

According to court records, Hayfield told police he couldn't hear what they were saying, and didn't want to get involved.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

