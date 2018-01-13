Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township plans culvert replacements on major roads

George Guido | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Washington Township Municipal Building
Washington Township Municipal Building

Updated 10 hours ago

This year promises to be one for culvert action in Washington Township.

Three culverts will be replaced on major township roads.

PennDOT will conduct a public plans display on Feb. 12 at the Washington Township Municipal Building regarding the planned culvert replacement at the intersection of Pine Run, Watt and Pine Run Church roads near the township building.

The display will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from PennDOT will be on hand to discuss the project, any road closures, detours, start dates and the length of time the project will take.

Officials told residents additional information from PennDOT will be shown on the township's website — www.washingtontownship.com — its e-newsletter and bulletin board.

Township supervisors on Thursday night gave the OK for Senate Engineering to seek bids for two culvert replacement projects in the North Washington section of the township.

The state Department of Environmental Protection approved permits for a project at the corner of North Washington and Pine Run roads and another at the intersection of North Washington Road and Route 780.

Robert Grigas of Senate Engineering said the North Washington projects will be done this spring.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.