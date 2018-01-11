Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison's River Road closing for 2 weeks on Jan. 22 for sewer construction

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
River Road between Mile Lock Lane and Federal Street at Vine Street in Harrison is scheduled to close for two weeks beginning Jan. 22 for sewer construction work. Traffic other than local traffic, emergency vehicles and construction equipment will be detoured.
River Road in Harrison will close for two weeks beginning Jan. 22 for a sewer construction project, the township announced Thursday.

The road will be closed between Mile Lock Lane and Federal Street at the Vine Street intersection.

Traffic will be detoured 24-hours-a-day until the work is finished, which will depend on weather conditions and construction progress. Only local traffic, emergency vehicles and authorized construction vehicles will be allowed into the closed stretch of road.

Detours are scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Jan. 22. The detour route will be posted.

Northbound traffic on River Road will be detoured to Mile Lock Lane, then right on Freeport Road, right on Springhill Road to North Canal Street, to Federal Street.

Traffic traveling south on North Canal Street to Federal Street will begin the detour at Federal Street and Vine Street. Traffic will be detoured right onto Vine Street/Argonne Drive. The detour continues along Argonne Drive, to left on Freeport Road, then left to Mile Lock Lane, following Mile Lock Lane to River Road.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

