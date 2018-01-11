Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Bricks fall from top of dilapidated New Kensington building, no one injured

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:39 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

A blighted New Kensington building fell into more disrepair Thursday afternoon after several bricks came lose from the roof facade and fell to the ground, city officials said.

No one was injured.

The incident happened shorty before 4 p.m. at 826 Seventh St.

Firefighters responded to the scene as well as city code enforcement officials.

“The building's in very bad disrepair,” New Kensington Assistant Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. “The roof's partially caved in. It needs to be torn down.”

About 25 to 30 bricks fell between the building and 822 Seventh St., which is next door.

The falling bricks damaged two electric meters on 822, which is an apartment building, Saliba said. Those have been repaired.

Saliba said firefighters sectioned off the area with caution tape so nobody walks in front of it or beside it.

He said there's a good possibility more bricks could fall.

“Thank goodness (they fell) on the side and nobody was walking on the sidewalk,” Saliba said. “That could have been something else there.”

It's happened before

New Kensington's building code official Patrick McGrath said this is not the first time bricks have come off this particular building.

About three years ago, some fell off the front of the building and landed on the sidewalk in front of it, he said. No one was injured in that incident, either.

“It's been deteriorating the past couple years,” McGrath said. “The ceiling and everything has fallen through almost to the basement, probably.”

McGrath said police have been notified about the building's condition and code enforcement officers will monitor it until it can be torn down.

“We'll keep an eye on it,” he said.

McGrath said the building is one of 60-or-so the city wants to tear down.

“We'll get a hold of our redevelopment authority ... and see if (they) can't start emergency demolition for (it) if we see it be necessary,” he said. “It's pretty close to that now.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

A fireman removes loose bricks that fell from the top of this vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A fireman removes loose bricks that fell from the top of this vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Bricks and debris that fell from the top of a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bricks and debris that fell from the top of a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
A passageway between two houses is blocked off with caution tape after bricks and debris fell from the top of a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A passageway between two houses is blocked off with caution tape after bricks and debris fell from the top of a vacant apartment building in the 800 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.
