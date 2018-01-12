Bail bondsman explains process that freed suspended police Chief Mike Diebold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington bail bondsman agreed to post the $500,000 bond required to get Mike Diebold, the suspended Leechburg police chief accused of attempting sexual contact with a minor, out of jail.

Diebold was released late Thursday from the Westmoreland County Prison, where he had been since the night of Jan. 5.

John Smittle is the bail bond agent for California-based Allegheny Casualty Co. who arranged for the bond to be settled.

Smittle said there are several factors that enter into the decision to provide a bail bond.

“In this case, we have good family involvement,” he said. “There was sufficient collateral among his family.”

To secure the bond, Diebold had to cover a non-refundable charge of $25,000, or 5 percent of the total bail amount.

Smittle said that if Diebold doesn't show for his court date, his company would be on the hook for the $500,000 that District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec required for Diebold's freedom. The company would then try to recoup it from Diebold and his family.

Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Gilpin, is accused of using the internet to solicit sex from someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

That girl turned out to be a special agent for the state Attorney General's Office's predator task force.

According Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Diebold sent inappropriate pictures to the undercover agent prior to arranging a meeting and soliciting the girl for unlawful sexual contact.

When Diebold arrived at a Sheetz in Lower Burrell to meet her Jan. 5 he was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to court documents.

According to his arrest papers, he would later admit to police that he was attempting to meet with a teenager, that he knew his actions were wrong and that he knew “his life was totally over.”

In setting the $500,000 bond, Yakopec pointed to the seriousness of the charges and questioned whether the community would be safe if he were released.

Diebold's attorney, Duke George, said that his client plans to plead not guilty on Friday and demand a jury trial.

“There is no question he is happy to be out; that isn't the Hilton he was staying at,” he said.

The bond paperwork indicates that Diebold will be staying with a relative, but no one answered the door at the house when a reporter knocked seeking comment from Diebold and the relative.

A call to Diebold on his cell phone went straight to voicemail Friday afternoon, but the mail box was full.

The night Diebold was arrested, he told the Tribune-Review that the arrest papers that allegedly summarized his actions did not tell the whole story.

George, his attorney, has noted that Diebold is entitled to his due legal process.

Leechburg Councilman Chuck Pascal, who is an attorney, noted Thursday that bond is not intended to be a punishment but to ensure a suspect shows up for court. He's taking the position of letting the case play out to “determine the truth and mete out justice.”

Gilpin resident Deanna Bennis expressed disappointment but took a similar position.

“I believe bail was initially set high, and given his position, I thought it to be fair,” Bennis said. “I didn't think he'd make it (bail), and now that he did, I'm disappointed. I would like to be angry, but it's not going to do any good.

“It was all done fair through the legal system. Now we can only wait for the hearing, trial and the final outcome.”

But the reaction of some Leechburg residents was not nearly tempered.

Joe Sabot has lived in Leechburg for eight years, and he said he isn't happy about Diebold's release.

“Yes, very uneasy. He can be anywhere, right next door and you would not know it. Someone who had a background like him that goes off of the deep end, there's no telling what he is capable of,” Sabot said. “Is the community safe? Are the children safe? Who is watching over him? Are they corrupt? Not enough fail-safes for such a small town.”

“I just don't feel he should be out,” said Jon Sinka, another Leechburg resident.

Sinka said the Diebold case is on the minds of many residents.

“We're all kind of hurt and embarrassed over this,” he said.

Leechburg mother and resident Cris Hunter said she is angry.

“He betrayed the trust of a community who rallied behind him during his time of need. He also let us down, as a whole.”

Mayor Wayne Dobos suspended Diebold without pay Monday.

Diebold's preliminary hearing, originally set for Tuesday, is now scheduled for Friday.

Freelance writer Joyce Hanz and staff writer Emily Balser contributed. Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.