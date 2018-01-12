Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township burglary suspect turns himself in

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Chad Ryan Kirchartz
Westmoreland County Prison
Chad Ryan Kirchartz

Updated 4 minutes ago

An Washington Township man faces burglary and other charges connected to an incident earlier this month at an Oklahoma Borough home.

Chad Ryan Kirchartz, 32, of King Arthur Drive, is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property and lesser charges.

State police say that an alarm at a home on Willow Run Road activated during the afternoon of Jan. 3, but that the homeowner cancelled a police response.

Police say within minutes, the homeowner called 911 to say he was chasing a man he had caught stealing from his garage.

The man escaped, but using surveillance cameras the state police's forensics unit was able to identify the suspect, who authorities say is Kirchartz.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Kirchartz turned himself in to state police on Wednesday at the Kiski Valley station. He was arraigned before Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec and held in lieu of a $10,000 bond at the Westmoreland County Prison. A hearing is set for Jan. 23 before Yakopec.

