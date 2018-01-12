Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison to consider regulations on seismic testing

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Harrison commissioners have scheduled a meeting to consider regulations on geophysical and seismic testing in the township.

The meeting has been set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the township building, 1 Municipal Drive.

A proposed ordinance would prohibit geophysical and seismic testing on township property, streets and rights of way without a permit from the township. It includes penalties for violations, and provides for appeals to the township's Board of Appeals.

Such testing is often tied to natural gas exploration.

Commissioners have said the regulations would protect property owners, who otherwise could be at risk of property damage from such testing. There is concern that the risk of damage is heightened in Harrison because of coal mines.

Officials said they don't know if companies are considering doing such testing in Harrison, but that they want to be proactive and prepared.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for inspection at the township secretary's office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.