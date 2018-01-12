Harrison to consider regulations on seismic testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Public meeting to consider ordinance regulating geophysical and seismic testing on township property

Harrison commissioners have scheduled a meeting to consider regulations on geophysical and seismic testing in the township.

The meeting has been set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the township building, 1 Municipal Drive.

A proposed ordinance would prohibit geophysical and seismic testing on township property, streets and rights of way without a permit from the township. It includes penalties for violations, and provides for appeals to the township's Board of Appeals.

Such testing is often tied to natural gas exploration.

Commissioners have said the regulations would protect property owners, who otherwise could be at risk of property damage from such testing. There is concern that the risk of damage is heightened in Harrison because of coal mines.

Officials said they don't know if companies are considering doing such testing in Harrison, but that they want to be proactive and prepared.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is available for inspection at the township secretary's office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.