Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge expands its 'Viking Closet' to include elementary students

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
This file photo from April 2017 shows Apollo-Ridge High School seniors (from left) Ally Johnson and Danielle McCormick and sophomore Josh Cibik stock the new “Viking Closet” that provides students in need with free toiletries and gently used clothing.

The Apollo-Ridge School District is opening up its Viking Closet to more students.

The closet, opened by the high school's Leo Club last year, provides free clothing and toiletries to students who may need them. The district's now expanding the closet to be available to elementary students.

Donations are being accepted during the school day for boys and girls clothing size 4 through adult large.

The Leo Club is also collecting toiletries and personal care items including soaps, shampoo, conditioner, make-up, shaving products, and feminine hygiene products. Donations are being accepted during the school day.

The closet is housed in the guidance department so students can have privacy if they need something.

For more information contact Michele Brown at brownm@apolloridge.com.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

