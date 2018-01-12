Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

National Weather Service issues a flood warning for much of the Alle-Kiski Valley

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Flowing ice causes damage to boat docks along the Allegheny River in Tarentum on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Flowing ice causes damage to boat docks along the Allegheny River in Tarentum on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several areas in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The weather service announced just before 5:30 p.m. Friday that a flood warning was in effect until 5:15 a.m. Saturday for northwestern Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong and Butler counties.

At about 5:20 p.m., radar and observations indicated rain transitioning to freezing rain and snow over those areas.

Runoff from the 2- to 3-inches of rain over the past 24 hours will continue.

Ice jams remain a threat on small streams as well as area rivers.

The weather service said water should begin to recede late Friday night and into Saturday.

No one could be immediately reached for comment at the National Weather Service office in Moon Township.

Flooding can be reported by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

