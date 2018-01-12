National Weather Service issues a flood warning for much of the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several areas in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The weather service announced just before 5:30 p.m. Friday that a flood warning was in effect until 5:15 a.m. Saturday for northwestern Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong and Butler counties.

At about 5:20 p.m., radar and observations indicated rain transitioning to freezing rain and snow over those areas.

We'll probably see the full spectrum of precipitation types tonight. So what are they and how do they form? Here's a helpful guide. pic.twitter.com/v6dZGRf8IN — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 12, 2018

Runoff from the 2- to 3-inches of rain over the past 24 hours will continue.

Ice jams remain a threat on small streams as well as area rivers.

The weather service said water should begin to recede late Friday night and into Saturday.

No one could be immediately reached for comment at the National Weather Service office in Moon Township.

Flooding can be reported by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.