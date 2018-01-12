Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fawn resident whose house is next to Bull Creek goes with the flow

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
A vehicle jockeys around debris left from high water along Bull Creek Road in Fawn on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A vehicle jockeys around debris left from high water along Bull Creek Road in Fawn on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Tim Choltco has a lot of experience when it comes to Bull Creek and its flooding.

He inherited his family's home in the 1800 block, living there for 43 of his 47 years.

The creek runs right against Bull Creek Road there in Fawn, across the road from his house.

On occasion, the creek becomes an uninvited guest.

There were two “really good” floods — in the wake of Hurricane Agnes in 1972 and Ivan in 2004, he said.

The flooding brought on by record-breaking rain Friday was “pretty regular,” for him.

“In the spring and fall, you usually get this level of flooding,” he said. “It's pretty often this level.”

As for the neighbors: “They're not used to seeing this.”

Choltco said he had about 6 inches of water in his basement, but no real damage.

“The only damage was stuff I had on the floor — which I should know by now not to have on the floor,” he said.

He called the flooding on Friday just an “inconvenience.”

“You just kind of go with it,” he said. “You have a couple gallons of bleach on hand. When the water goes down and it's fairly dry, you just nuke everything.”

Choltco said Friday evening that the water drained out, but he was left with a pond in his backyard — big enough that it attracted ducks.

“I could have a nice ice skating rink in the backyard. I did that years ago,” he said. “I could possibly be skating tomorrow, depending on how fast that freezes.”

Despite the flooding, after all these years, Choltco isn't leaving.

“I'm here until I die,” he said. “It's the family house. There's a lot of sentimental value to it, plus I have good neighbors.

“You're never going to get the actual value of the house,” he said. “I'd never be able to find a house or property this size anywhere else.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

