Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski school districts cancel, adjust weekend activities due to storm

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Alle-Kiski Valley districts were cancelling and rescheduling weekend activities and events because of the winter storm that brought flooding, ice and snow to the region Friday into Friday night.

Many Friday evening activities and events had been called off because of the weather and dangerous driving conditions, and were expected to be rescheduled.

A roundup of school district notices for Saturday and the weekend:

Allegheny Valley: For Saturday, all activities are cancelled including basketball practices and the Conley League.

Apollo-Ridge: All activities on Saturday are cancelled. Classes will resume on Monday to make up for a snow day in December.

Burrell: All Saturday activities are cancelled.

Fox Chapel Area: All Saturday and Sunday activities are cancelled.

Freeport Area: Activities and events cancelled on Saturday. All Freeport Area school campuses will be closed all day Saturday.

Highlands: All weekend athletics and activities are cancelled. School will be in session on Monday as a makeup day for the cancellation on Jan. 5.

Kiski Area: Indoor track to Edinboro cancelled; seventh and eighth grade wrestling start time may be delayed, but are planning to travel to Mt. Pleasant; varsity teams only, practices occur mid-morning to provide time to clear campus at the high school, coaches will communicate with the team. All other team practices and activities are cancelled Saturday.

Leechburg Area: The boys junior varsity/varsity basketball home versus Jeannette on Saturday cancelled and rescheduled for Jan. 20, JV at 12:30 p.m. and varsity at 2 p.m.

Plum: The district is closed on Saturday and all activities are cancelled.

Riverview: All after-school activities are cancelled on Saturday. Outside organizations previously scheduled to use district buildings on Saturday should check with the leader of their organization for any potential delays or cancellations. The wrestling tournament at Valley on Saturday has been pushed back to a 12 p.m. start time, with 11 a.m. weigh ins and 10:30 departure time.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

