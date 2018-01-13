Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

High waters prompt police to ask some Tarentum residents to evacuate

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The Tarentum Police have been asking residents in the Davidson Street area to voluntarily evacuate due to the steadily rising water levels in Bull Creek.

The bridge is almost impassable and residents will have no other route to evacuate.

For residents who are evacuating, police ask that you call the Allegheny County Dispatch Center at 412-473-3056 so they know that your home is unoccupied.

Residents from several areas along the Allegheny River in Tarentum and East Deer have been asked to evacuate late Saturday morning and early afternoon, according to Eureka Fire and Rescue in Tarentum.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

A utility worker responds to flooding on Parsonage Street in East Deer on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Floodwaters rise along Parsonage Street on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Flood waters rise in the backyard of a home Parsonage Street on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Flood waters rise along Parsonage Street on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Flood waters rise along Parsonage Street on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A utility worker disconnects power from lines along Ferry Street due to flooding on Sat. Jan. 13, 2018 in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.