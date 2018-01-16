New Kensington Council hires two police officers, still won't be fully staffed for months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following losses that brought the police department down by four officers and with another opening anticipated, New Kensington Council on Tuesday hired two new officers.

Hired were Joseph Spessard, 36, and Joseph Martino II, 30. Both officers will have to complete physical and psychological screening before they begin working.

Both men will start at just over $49,000 a year, or 70 percent of the full patrolman's pay. After four years, they'll be paid the full $70,000 patrolman's salary.

When at full strength, the police department has 23 full-time officers.

The two hires fill four losses the department has incurred over the last few months and one more that is expected in a few months.

Former Chief Jim Klein is off duty as he nears his official retirement, and Officer Brian Shaw was killed in the line of duty. A third officer left New Kensington for another job, and the fourth is on extended medical leave.

As recently as late September, Klein was reporting the department was at full staff and working to reduce crime rates that have been falling in the city for five years.

Acting Chief Bob Deringer said he will make restaffing the department his first priority.

“We were getting to a critically low point with staffing, so any increase in officers helps,” he said.

Deringer said that Tuesday's hirings bring the department as close to full staff as it can be for now.

Klein's retirement leaves him on the city's rolls until June, Deringer said, and a further officer's retirement scheduled for later this month will leave that officer on the books until almost the end of the year.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said hiring the new officers was good news for the city, but that having to do so after the loss of Shaw makes the task somewhat less worthy of celebration.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.