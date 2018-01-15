Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Some Tarentum, East Deer residents return home after Allegheny River flooding

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 12:30 a.m.
Floodwaters rise on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in the backyard of a Parsonage Street home in East Deer.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Floodwaters rise on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in the backyard of a Parsonage Street home in East Deer.

Updated 4 hours ago

A day after ice jams created flooding in communities along the Allegheny River, some residents returned to their homes Sunday in hard-hit areas such as Tarentum and East Deer.

However, it's unclear whether the residents evacuated from about 60 units at the Golden Towers high-rise in Tarentum were able to return home.

The basement of the Allegheny County Housing Authority high-rise flooded Saturday as high water on the Allegheny River backed up stormwater and sanitary lines throughout low-lying areas, said Deputy Chief Brad James of Eureka Fire and Rescue in Tarentum.

A waterline also broke on an upper floor, James said. Rescue workers helped evacuate the high-rise.

Further details were not available Sunday. Housing authority officials could not be reached for comment.

The Allegheny River receded about 4 feet in the Tarentum and East Deer area between Saturday and Sunday, according to emergency officials.

Residents from some of the more than two dozen homes that were evacuated Saturday in East Deer and Tarentum started to return home Sunday.

West Penn Power was on-site Sunday to restore electric service, and the Red Cross planned to meet with flood victims and provide cleanup kits, said Jack Bailie, chief of the East Deer Township Volunteer Hose Company.

More assessments will need to be done for homes that were severely flooded, with up to 7 feet of water in some basements, he said.

Janes United Methodist Church in East Deer opened its doors to evacuees but closed about 6:30 p.m. Saturday because residents found other places to stay.

In Tarentum, there was not a count available Sunday on the number of people who voluntarily evacuated, James said.

Some residents were starting to return to their homes, he said.

However, some homes might have structural damage from the flooded basements.

The borough's code enforcement department will further investigate the flooded areas, James said.

Residents will have to wait for inspections of submerged furnaces and hot water tanks.

“If you sustained any flooding in your house, we strongly recommend making sure appliances and utilities have been checked,” he said.

Area residents and Maddio's Pizza and Subs in Brackenridge lent a hand during the flooding. Residents' donations helped pay to have pizzas delivered to local fire stations.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.