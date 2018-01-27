'Little Free Pantry' helps the hungry in Lower Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Lower Burrell church is helping feed families through a unique food pantry.

The Little Free Pantry opened in November in the driveway of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church and offers free non-perishable food and toiletry items to the public.

Similar to a drive-thru fast food kiosk, patrons can drive up and shop the pantry that is mounted on a post and features a clear Plexiglas door protecting food from the elements. Pedestrians have easy access given the church's proximity to Leechburg Road.

The pantry is always unlocked and available to everyone. There is even a little solar spotlight for nighttime visits, said volunteer Liz Baker.

"Our motto is 'Take what you need and leave what you can,'" Baker said.

"We are food challenged in this area," said Sharon Matty, pantry organizer and church member.

According to data from the USDA, one in six people in the U.S. face hunger and 49 million Americans struggle to put food on the table for their families.

Matty noted that thousands of similar mini-food charitable pantries have popped up nationwide, part of a grass roots movement aimed at tackling hunger.

"This is the only little food pantry in the AK-Valley, and we encourage all members of the community to get involved," Matty said.

Volunteers check contents daily, with any expired foods discarded.

"We always make sure we are not stocking expired foods," Baker said.

In-demand food items include toilet paper, crackers, peanut butter, soups, individual cereals and macaroni and cheese.

No home canned foods or perishable items such as meats are allowed.

Donations are accepted daily and may be dropped off in a large grey container located behind the church or placed in the pantry if there is room, said Matty.

The concept of the Little Free Pantry is to allow neighbors to help neighbors. The pantry is not intended to replace local food bank missions or other food organizations, said Matty.

"This pantry can help bridge a gap for those maybe in between pay day," she said. "We know there is a need here in Lower Burrell."

The project was approved by the church council and implemented at no cost to the church.

Congregation member Todd Nichols volunteered his carpentry skills to construct the pantry. Volunteer Renee Sallach provided the logo and lettering.

Organizers said the community response has been good, and January has been the busiest month for visitors thus far.

Future pantry plans include offering a basket filled with local fresh produce during the summer.

"We are hoping the community finds out about this more. Just come, take what you need and drive back out," Matty said. "It's important to help our neighbors, and we want to give back to the community."

The pantry is located on the driveway of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3084 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.