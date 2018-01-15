Alle-Kiski residents in low-lying areas spend Monday recovering from flooding

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many Alle-Kiski residents spent Monday cleaning out flooded basements and sorting through what could be salvaged from damage caused by weekend flooding.

More than 40 homes in Tarentum, East Deer and Freeport were evacuated over the weekend because of the flooding, which came as the result of ice jams on the Allegheny River and its tributaries.

Many of those residents returned home to find damaged furnaces and hot water tanks.

Mike Basista and Georgina Dipasquale, spent Monday mopping up water in the basement of their son's house along Parsonage Street in East Deer.

Basista said the water came up so fast they didn't have much time to prepare.

Eventually, they had to evacuate. He said they had to put trash bags on their legs to evacuate because they had to wade through such deep water.

"We stayed here as long as we could on Saturday and the water just kept gushing in," he said.

The couple is hoping insurance covers much of the damage.

Sue and Tom Kristine, who live along Nelson Avenue in Brackenridge, had to have a new hot water tank and furnace installed Monday. They also said there wasn't much warning before water was filling their basement.

Nelson Avenue is in the Brackenridge Flats, just three streets from the Allegheny.

"It started with a little bit of water," Tom Kristine said. "Then all of a sudden, outside in the alley, I noticed the water was up to the top of the sewer."

He said it's usually just clear water, but this time it was brown with mud and possibly sewage flowing into his basement.

Sue Kristine said it took three sump pumps to get the roughly 3 feet of water out.

The couple also had to move their pet turtle, snake and lizard up to the bathroom from the basement.

James Jonczak spent all day Monday cleaning up his duplex along West Sixth Avenue in Tarentum.

"We've just been here most of the morning trying to go through everything and find out what's good and what we have to throw away," he said. "Mostly everything thrown away with sewer water."

Jonczak said his hot water tank, furnace and washer and dryer were damaged, among other items such as clothes and storage boxes.

He said the water was up to his waist at its highest point.

"At least all this top stuff here didn't get it," he said looking at shelves full of boxes.

Jonczak was able to recover a notebook full of poems from his son, Blair, who died in 2006.

"You can't replace anything like that," he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.