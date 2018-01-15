Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski residents in low-lying areas spend Monday recovering from flooding

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
James Jonczak of Tarentum empties water from his clothes dryer on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after sewer drains backed up into his West Sixth Avenue basement from flooding over the weekend.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
James Jonczak of Tarentum empties water from his clothes dryer on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after sewer drains backed up into his West Sixth Avenue basement from flooding over the weekend.
James Jonczak of Tarentum dries out a poem book created by his late son that was soaked by water backing up into his West Sixth Avenue basement from flooding over the weekend. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
James Jonczak of Tarentum dries out a poem book created by his late son that was soaked by water backing up into his West Sixth Avenue basement from flooding over the weekend. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
James Jonczak of Tarentum peels pages apart in a poem book created by his son, Blair, who died 12 years ago. Jonczak has worked for days trying to salvage irreplaceable belongings after flooding caused sewer lines to back up into his basement on West Sixth Avenue. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
James Jonczak of Tarentum peels pages apart in a poem book created by his son, Blair, who died 12 years ago. Jonczak has worked for days trying to salvage irreplaceable belongings after flooding caused sewer lines to back up into his basement on West Sixth Avenue. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Georgina Dipasquale looks over her son's backyard, now covered with ice left from the flood waters that innundated Parsonage Street in East Deer over the weekend. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Georgina Dipasquale looks over her son's backyard, now covered with ice left from the flood waters that innundated Parsonage Street in East Deer over the weekend. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018
The backyard of a home along Parsonage Street in East Deer is a solid sheet of ice on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after weekend flooding in the area.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The backyard of a home along Parsonage Street in East Deer is a solid sheet of ice on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, after weekend flooding in the area.
Tom Kristine of Brackenridge sorts through books and photo albums on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, while cleaning up after his basement flooded over the weekend.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tom Kristine of Brackenridge sorts through books and photo albums on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, while cleaning up after his basement flooded over the weekend.
Lock and Dam No. 4 in Harrison's Natrona neighborhood are barely visible under ice and high water on the Allegheny River on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lock and Dam No. 4 in Harrison's Natrona neighborhood are barely visible under ice and high water on the Allegheny River on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Many Alle-Kiski residents spent Monday cleaning out flooded basements and sorting through what could be salvaged from damage caused by weekend flooding.

More than 40 homes in Tarentum, East Deer and Freeport were evacuated over the weekend because of the flooding, which came as the result of ice jams on the Allegheny River and its tributaries.

Many of those residents returned home to find damaged furnaces and hot water tanks.

Mike Basista and Georgina Dipasquale, spent Monday mopping up water in the basement of their son's house along Parsonage Street in East Deer.

Basista said the water came up so fast they didn't have much time to prepare.

Eventually, they had to evacuate. He said they had to put trash bags on their legs to evacuate because they had to wade through such deep water.

"We stayed here as long as we could on Saturday and the water just kept gushing in," he said.

The couple is hoping insurance covers much of the damage.

Sue and Tom Kristine, who live along Nelson Avenue in Brackenridge, had to have a new hot water tank and furnace installed Monday. They also said there wasn't much warning before water was filling their basement.

Nelson Avenue is in the Brackenridge Flats, just three streets from the Allegheny.

"It started with a little bit of water," Tom Kristine said. "Then all of a sudden, outside in the alley, I noticed the water was up to the top of the sewer."

He said it's usually just clear water, but this time it was brown with mud and possibly sewage flowing into his basement.

Sue Kristine said it took three sump pumps to get the roughly 3 feet of water out.

The couple also had to move their pet turtle, snake and lizard up to the bathroom from the basement.

James Jonczak spent all day Monday cleaning up his duplex along West Sixth Avenue in Tarentum.

"We've just been here most of the morning trying to go through everything and find out what's good and what we have to throw away," he said. "Mostly everything thrown away with sewer water."

Jonczak said his hot water tank, furnace and washer and dryer were damaged, among other items such as clothes and storage boxes.

He said the water was up to his waist at its highest point.

"At least all this top stuff here didn't get it," he said looking at shelves full of boxes.

Jonczak was able to recover a notebook full of poems from his son, Blair, who died in 2006.

"You can't replace anything like that," he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.