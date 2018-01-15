Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Better late than never: Greensburg man, 89, graduates from Kiski Area

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 9:12 p.m.
Frank Schimizzi, 89, receives a diploma from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Frank Schimizzi, 89, receives a diploma from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.
Frank Schimizzi, 89, holds the diploma he received from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Frank Schimizzi, 89, holds the diploma he received from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.
Frank Schimizzi, 89, holds the diploma he received from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Frank Schimizzi, 89, holds the diploma he received from the Kiski Area School District over 70 years after he had to leave school to support his family.

Frank Schimizzi received his diploma from the Kiski Area School District on Monday, more than 70 years after World War II sent his brothers away from home and forced him to leave school to help support his family.

Schimizzi turns 90 at the end of the month and, despite a lifetime of significant accomplishments, said that he feels his life could have included yet more success had he the opportunity to finish school.

Schimizzi was joined by dozens of family members and friends at the district's board meeting and stressed to the audience the importance of education.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

