Slide repair to close part of Saxonburg Road in Harrison in March

PennDOT plans to close part of Saxonburg Road in Harrison from spring through summer to repair a slide.

The affected area, about 460 feet long, is on the Little Bull Creek side of Saxonburg Road, just north of Dlubak Powder Coatings and in the area of Dlubak Lane.

Work is expected to start in March and be finished by early fall, according to a letter from PennDOT to the township.

The road will be completely closed and traffic will be detoured.

The detour will use Freeport Road and Route 908 (Bakerstown/Millerstown Road).

According to the letter, material in the failing slope will be removed and replaced with rock. A shoulder backup will be installed to prevent future erosion of the slope in the area. Other work will include drainage, pavement marking and guardrail updates, and pipe repair.

