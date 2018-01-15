Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Car, tractor-trailer truck crash closed Freeport Road in East Deer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review

Updated 6 hours ago

A car traveling under the New Kensington Bridge on Freeport Road in East Deer spun out and crashed head-on into an oncoming tractor-trailer truck Monday afternoon.

Neither driver was hurt and both declined treatment at the scene, according to the East Deer Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m., a fire official said.

The collision left the truck jackknifed on Freeport Road, blocking the road in both directions.

Traffic backed up while first responders worked to remove the mangled car and straighten out the tractor-trailer.

Traffic backed up Crawford Run Road by Sheetz and up the Creighton off-ramp of Exit 13 all the way to Route 28 at one point.

The road reopened when the wreckage was cleared.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. Their names were not immediately available.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.