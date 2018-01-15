Car, tractor-trailer truck crash closed Freeport Road in East Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A car traveling under the New Kensington Bridge on Freeport Road in East Deer spun out and crashed head-on into an oncoming tractor-trailer truck Monday afternoon.

Neither driver was hurt and both declined treatment at the scene, according to the East Deer Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m., a fire official said.

The collision left the truck jackknifed on Freeport Road, blocking the road in both directions.

Traffic backed up while first responders worked to remove the mangled car and straighten out the tractor-trailer.

Traffic backed up Crawford Run Road by Sheetz and up the Creighton off-ramp of Exit 13 all the way to Route 28 at one point.

The road reopened when the wreckage was cleared.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles. Their names were not immediately available.

