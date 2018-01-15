Stabbing victim's silence stymies Harrison police investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harrison police were stymied in their investigation of a man's stabbing late last week because they say the victim refused to cooperate with them.

According to township police Officer Scott Falkner, police became aware of the victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, after he was dropped off at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison on Friday night.

He was stabilized there before being taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Falkner said the victim wouldn't give any information to police and said he would not testify.

In light of that, police had him sign a form declining to prosecute and have dropped their investigation.

Falkner said police believe the victim and another man had argued on the phone, then agreed to meet somewhere to fight. The victim was stabbed either in Natrona or Sheldon Park.

Police don't know what the dispute was about.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.