Leechburg Police Chief Diebold still suspended, but health insurance remains through March

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold continues to be suspended without pay, but taxpayers are still footing the bill for his and his family's health insurance through March.

Borough council on Monday made the decision to continue paying the $1,400 per month through March 31 for Diebold's insurance. That includes coverage for Diebold, his wife and their two children.

Council members Tom Foster, Tony DeFilippi, Nancy Bono, Chuck Pascal, Lorrie Bazella and Christian Vaccaro voted in favor of the measure. Councilman Tony Roppolo, who wasn't yet appointed to council's vacant seat when the council discussed the matter in executive session, abstained from the vote. He was appointed at the beginning of the meeting. Council held the executive session before the regular meeting.

“We need to give his wife a chance to find affordable health care for her and the children,” said Foster, council president.

Diebold was arrested Jan. 5 and is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

He is accused of soliciting sex via the internet from a 14-year-old girl, who actually was an agent for the state Attorney General's Office's predator task force.

Council took no other action related to Diebold's employment on Monday.

Mayor Wayne Dobos said he will remain suspended without pay for now.

“It's all been in the lawyers' hands,” he said.

Dobos said he continues to be head of the police department and the department's two full-time officers split the workload with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shifts and 3 to 11 p.m. shifts Monday through Friday. Part-time officers fill in overnight and on the weekends.

He said no shifts go uncovered.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.