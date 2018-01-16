Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley residents will journey to Friday's March for Life

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Scarves and stickers that were to be handed out in Murrysville to participants going to a 2017 march in Washington, D.C.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Scarves and stickers that were to be handed out in Murrysville to participants going to a 2017 march in Washington, D.C.

Updated 5 hours ago

Lower Burrell resident Debby Discello has attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C., more than a dozen times.

She will add another notch to her belt when she boards a bus scheduled to take riders from St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in New Kensington to the pro-life event early Friday.

“I've been working here for 18 years, and I know I started going right away,” said Discello, director of religious education at St. Mary's. “It's something I believe strongly in. I believe in fighting for the rights of unborn babies.”

The march is one way the U.S. pro-life movement observes the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the 45th annual event this year, including Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik and Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic.

Discello said the throngs of people going make the event exciting.

“You get there and the response is so overwhelming,” Discello said. “So many people have the same beliefs I do, and they're willing to stand up for (them), and they're willing to make the trip.”

St. Mary bus captain George Pecoraro said the bus books passengers from different parts of the Alle-Kiski Valley, such as Harrison, Freeport and Tarentum, as well as high school students.

Pecoraro said people attend the march to make their voices heard and let Congress know their views on abortion.

The trip is co-sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 1381 and St. Mary Parish Holy Name Society.

“We're energized by seeing people of all ages, colors, creeds, in Washington, D.C., to lobby Congress for a common cause,” Pecoraro said. “All human life is sacred. Abortions hurt women, and we'd like to see the laws change.”

Trudy Polsinelli, a member of Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington, has been going to the rally on the St. Mary bus for a number of years. She attends because she is pro-life and believes abortion is wrong.

“It's just a very important thing to defend — the rights of a baby and the mothers,” Polsinelli, 74, of Arnold said. “Life matters.”

The rally will take place at noon on the National Mall, and the march to the Supreme Court and Capitol Building along Constitution Avenue will follow at 1 p.m.

The bus will leave St. Mary's at 6 a.m. and return about 11:45 p.m. For reservations, contact Pecoraro at gpecoraro@dioceseofgreensburg.org or 724-337-1030.

Guest speakers include House Speaker Paul Ryan; NFL/MLB star Tim Tebow's mom, Pam Tebow; and former NFL player Matt Birk and his wife, Adrianna Birk.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

