Basement flooding, no heat close Tarentum library branch

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley Tarentum branch is closed because it has no heat.

It was not known Tuesday when the library at 400 Lock St. will reopen, library Director Kathy Firestone said. All programs and activities there have been cancelled until further notice.

The library was closed over the weekend and on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Firestone said she happened to stop in Monday morning, noticed it was “freezing” and notified the landlord.

Firestone said she was told that water backed up into the basement over the weekend, ruining the furnace and hot water tank.

The building's owner, Dr. Kumar Patel, who has an office at the front of the building, was not in his office on Tuesday.

Aside from not having heat, the library itself was undamaged, Firestone said.

