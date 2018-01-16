Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Valley News Dispatch

Basement flooding, no heat close Tarentum library branch

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
The Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch was closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 because there was no heat. Basement flooding over the weekend ruined the furnace.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch was closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 because there was no heat. Basement flooding over the weekend ruined the furnace.

Updated 37 minutes ago

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley Tarentum branch is closed because it has no heat.

It was not known Tuesday when the library at 400 Lock St. will reopen, library Director Kathy Firestone said. All programs and activities there have been cancelled until further notice.

The library was closed over the weekend and on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Firestone said she happened to stop in Monday morning, noticed it was “freezing” and notified the landlord.

Firestone said she was told that water backed up into the basement over the weekend, ruining the furnace and hot water tank.

The building's owner, Dr. Kumar Patel, who has an office at the front of the building, was not in his office on Tuesday.

Aside from not having heat, the library itself was undamaged, Firestone said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.