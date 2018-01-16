Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands continues business manager search after candidate withdraws

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Highlands School District thought it had a new business manager lined up but, instead, is having to continue its search.

The district has been looking for a new business manager since Jon Rupert, 57, of Saxonburg died in October. He had been the district's business manager and board secretary for 31 years.

At its meeting Monday, the school board was set to hire Debbie Brandstetter, who formerly worked in the same role at the South Butler County School District.

Brandstetter was going to be hired for a term beginning Feb. 12, and running through June 30, 2021, with an annual salary of $112,500, according to the board's agenda.

But, at the last minute, Brandstetter said she withdrew herself from consideration.

Now business manager at Riverside School District in Beaver County, Brandstetter said she decided Monday to withdraw from the job offer at Highlands after thinking about it over the weekend.

“Unanticipated things changed for me, and I decided to stay here at Riverside,” she said Tuesday. “It was very last minute.”

She would not elaborate.

“I wish them the best,” she said of Highlands.

Brandstetter left South Butler for Butler Area in 2014; she then moved on to Riverside in May 2017.

Still needing to find a business manager, the Highlands School Board extended a contract with search consultant Pete Camarda. The terms of his agreement have not changed, and the cost is not to exceed $1,200, Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said.

Camarda is a former chief financial officer with Pittsburgh Public Schools, and had recently filled in as business manager at Allegheny Valley in 2017 while that district looked for a new business manager.

The board also approved bringing Camarda on as a substitute business manager until a permanent hire is made. He will be paid $400 per day, and Bjalobok said he expects Camarda to work about two days a week.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

