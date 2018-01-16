Deer Lakes teachers union, school board set to vote on contract settlement

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes High School.
Deer Lakes School District teachers fill the library at the district's high school for a school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Teachers union President Kevin Cochran (left) said it was a show of solidarity after their contract expired at the end of June.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

The Deer Lakes School District and its teachers union have a tentative contract agreement, the district's spokesman said Tuesday.

Members of the Deer Lakes Education Association are scheduled to vote on the proposed five-year contract at 5 p.m. Tuesday, district spokesman Jim Cromie said.

If union members accept it, the school board could vote on the proposed contract during its regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the high school library in West Deer.

Details of the agreement would be released after approval by both sides. It would be retroactive to July 1, 2017, Cromie said.

Deer Lakes teachers started the 2017-18 school year without a current contract. Their last work agreement expired at the end of June 2017. Negotiations had started in January 2017. Teachers have worked this year under terms of the expired contract.

The union has 139 members, which includes librarians, guidance counselors and school nurses.

In October, the union accepted a fact-finder's report, whose recommendations would have served as the basis for a new contract. The school board, however, rejected it.

The length of the school day has been a sticking point in talks, according to two school board members.

Teachers now have a 7 hour, 15 minute instructional day. The board wanted to extend it by 30 minutes; the union had agreed to the fact-finder's recommendation of a 20 minute extension.

The last contract between the union and Deer Lakes took more than a year and the threat of a strike to reach.

It was approved in November 2014, following the expiration of the prior agreement in June 2013.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

