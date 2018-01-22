Alumni Cabaret Concert to help Highlands High School mark 50th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Imagine a mini high school reunion, only with song and dance thrown in.

Each year, dozens of Highlands High School alumni return to the stage for just that — an evening of performance that also rekindles old friendships.

Highlands High School celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with an Alumni Cabaret Concert on Feb. 3., with a theme celebrating "Golden Memories" at Highlands, said musical director, choreographer and alumnus Michael Zeiler.

"What I love about the cabaret is the sense of community. You have people that have graduated here, leading the people that are currently in our cast, and it is a wonderful night of supporting the performing arts and musical theater," Zeiler said.

However, this alumni event has a specific goal.

"Our cabaret concert is our No. 1 fundraiser," Zeiler said. "It brings in thousands of dollars plus a lot of community support and the hype of going into our musical production — 'Grease.'"

Alumni will entertain with songs and performances from classic and contemporary musicals such as "The Greatest Showman," "Grease," "Jekyll & Hyde," "The Glorious Ones," "Mamma Mia," "Seussical" and "Rent."

Joining the alumni cast of more than 20 this year are the school's touring Variations Show Choir and Honors Choir, and the current cast of this year's musical, "Grease."

Highlands alumnus Erich Lascek ('89) is all too familiar with Highlands' stage. He served as musical director and band director at Highlands in the past and is eagerly awaiting his first cabaret alumni performance. Lascek will sing "I Was Here" from the musical "The Glorious Ones." He currently teaches at Gateway High School in Monroeville.

"It was really great to be able to rehearse today with the current students," Lascek said, adding that as an alumnus, "coming back, getting to stand onstage and rehearse — all those memories from when I was in high school performing came out."

Highlands alumnus Jeremy Fox is to return for his sixth year performing, road tripping more than four hours from Virginia for rehearsals.

Fox recalls the humble beginning days of the cabaret, when the show was performed in a much smaller space.

"Now, we fill up the auditorium and it is a packed house," he said.

The audience will be treated to a sneak peek performance by the current 65-member cast of "Grease," Zeiler said.

Jennifer Smith returns this year alongside fellow Highlands High School alumnus Michelle Peters. Both ladies performed in "Bye Bye Birdie" at Highlands in 1988 and have remained friends. Both moms have children of their own participating in Highlands' musical program.

"I come back because my son is a student (in the musical) and it is amazing to be able to be onstage with him and actually do the group number with my son," Smith said.

The family-friendly show is open to the public and is not a "district-only event," Zeiler said.

The cabaret program will run about two hours and will offer an intermission and deluxe Chinese auction baskets. Refreshments will be available.

Each alumnus "is singing a song that reflects their time as a student here at Highlands, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Highlands High School," Zeiler said.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.