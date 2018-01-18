Allegheny, Kiski river ice jams cause for concern for residents along rivers, creeks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bruno Moretti, the Allegheny Valley regional emergency management coordinator for Harmar, Cheswick and Springdale, said: “A lot of people don't do that and it creates a big problem. It puts the responders in danger when they have to rescue them.”

• Take anything of value out of basements and garages before a flood. “In an evacuation, you won't have time to retrieve valuables,” Scitticatt said.

• Stay away from the banks of the river or any of its major tributaries. “People may slip and go into the river,” warned Morey Scitticatt, Gilpin's emergency coordinator. “You might not know where the edge of the water is with the ice and snowfall covering everything.”

With more than 20 communities downstream of two major ice jams on the Allegheny and Kiski rivers, emergency officials advise residents who live along the rivers or its tributaries to consider these tips:

Expect some ice jams on the Allegheny River from Gilpin to Pittsburgh this weekend as two large jams start melting with warmer temperatures forecasted.

"We don't expect the ice jamming to be extreme because we are not expecting a lot of rain," said Mike Fries, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

As of end of day Thursday, nothing had changed with Allegheny River ice jams: They're still jammed.

A 2.5-mile jam extends between the Tarentum Bridge and the downriver side of New Kensington.

There's another one of an undetermined sized just north of Lock and Dam No. 5 in Gilpin's Schenley section, according to Ian McKelvey, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supervisor of operations on the Allegheny River.

"We have got to wait it out and see what happens," McKelvey said. "We're hoping for a slow 'heat and melt in place' — and not a breakup of the ice that would send large chunks downstream."

The Corps, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency services managers up and down the river are keeping a close eye on conditions with preparations in place to handle flooding if needed.

Resident's in low-lying areas prone to flooding by tributaries that backup and overflow, are advised to watch water levels.

The Corps is also carefully watching river levels to adjust how much water to release from its flood control dams upstream.

"It's a delicate balance to create storage for more rain to come and to also try to reduce water backup behind the ice jams," said Jeff Hawk, Army Corps spokesman.

The Kiski

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Kiski River, a major tributary of the Allegheny River on Thursday, which extends until 5 p.m. Friday for Hyde Park, West Leechburg, Leechburg and Vandergrift.

On Thursday, an ice jam on the Kiski River had caused flooding at Penn Manufacturing, a business along Enterprise Way in Hyde Park as well as some backyards near the river there, according to weather service.

Blocks of snow-covered ice are pushing onto land with some just feet from homes along Godfrey Landing in Gilpin.

Chris Valasek, 35, has ice blocks creeping toward his home. He is forced to walk atop the blocks just to cross his backyard.

Township emergency services coordinator Morey Scitticatt confirmed the ice flow could endanger homes close to the river.

Residents there, however, moved their vehicles to higher ground and some were moving belongings out of their basements to minimize damage from flooding they say seems inevitable with the impending warming temperatures.

Gilpin police Chief Lee Schumaker said his officers are watching river levels on the Allegheny and Kiski rivers.

Voluntary evacuation warning

But some residents aren't too worried yet — in spite of the township issuing a voluntary evacuation warning for residents Thursday afternoon.

Howard Scott lives on Banfield Road, along the banks of the Kiski River.

The river is always just a few dozen yards from the front of his house.

Now his property line and the water, backed up by a miles-long ice sheet and rising, have met.

But Scott said this isn't the first time the river has been dammed by ice, that he remembers worse scenarios, and that he and his wife will weather what may come.

"She said she's not leaving, so neither am I," he said. "I've been here 27 years-or-so. I've seen it this bad before and worse."

Scott said that he and others on his street have the advantage of good corporate neighbors.

The street along the hillside behind their home, Silicon Drive, sits at least a dozen feet higher than Banfield Road, and is owned by stainless steel producer Allegheny Technologies Inc. Scott said that the company had opened the gated, private road to allow residents to escape if their street floods.

"We moved our car up there (Thursday) morning," Scott said. "We're ready to go if we need to, but I don't think we will."

He's not the only holdout.

Mike Ferris has lived on Godfrey Landing along the banks of the Allegheny for decades. He said dealing with the ice is just part of living so close to the water.

"You have to take the good with the bad," he said. "This is a little slice of paradise, but part of living down here is dealing with the winter."

Ferris said he, too, has seen the rivers back up before and that in years past things have been worse, but that as it stands, he doesn't plan to leave.

"We'll tough it out," he said.

Mary Ann Thomas, Matthew Medsger and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Thomas at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib; reach Medsger at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger; reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck_Biedka.