Valley News Dispatch

'Wovel' is all about the physics of shoveling snow

Louis B. Ruediger | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Charlotte DeVere of Allegheny Township uses a 'Wovel' to clear her driveway on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. DeVere purchased her wheeled snow shovel roughly 10 years ago.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Charlotte DeVere of Allegheny Township uses a 'Wovel' to clear her driveway on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. DeVere purchased her wheeled snow shovel roughly 10 years ago.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Charlotte DeVere has a pretty big driveway at her Allegheny Township home.

When it snows a lot, shoveling can become quite a task, so DeVere saw an opportunity to put physics to work for her.

For at least 10 years, she's been clearing snow with a "Wovel." As the name suggests, it's a snow shovel with a wheel. Instead of lifting snow, she just pushes down on the handle, using the wheel as a fulcrum and flipping the snow out of her way.

