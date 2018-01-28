Hoops tourney to benefit family of well-known Harrison, Highlands youth sports coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donations: Thomas P. Callender Memorial Fund at www.youcaring.com/thomaspcallendermemorialfund-1061936 ; or at First Commonwealth Bank

Tom Callender's death was shocking. That the community is rallying to support his family is not.

A father of five, Callender was just 39 when he died from an apparent heart attack in December.

He was well known throughout the Harrison and Highlands School District communities through his coaching youth baseball and basketball.

An all-day youth basketball tournament is being held Saturday in the gyms at both Highlands High School and Middle School to help his widow, Selena Callender, and their children, who range in age from 8 to 16.

“There are so many people that want to help,” said Kate Bielak, of Harrison, who is planning and organizing the benefit. “This is a tribute to the type of person Tom was, the type of person Selena is, and the type of family the Callenders are.

“They were involved in everything.”

Bielak wanted to do something to help the family. Dan and Liz Thimons suggested holding a tournament, which they've done in the past for others.

“We wanted to do something immediately,” said Liz Thimons, president of the Highlands basketball boosters. “Everybody wants to do something for them. This was the perfect opportunity.”

Kids from all over pitching in

Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades will be participating.

In addition to Highlands, they're coming from Pine-Richland, Blessed Sacrament, North Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Kiski, Armstrong, Freeport and Burrell.

All proceeds will go to the family.

Before the tournament starts, Liz Thimons said they'll have raised up to $1,500. More will come from admission fees, auctions, raffles and food and picture sales.

She's hoping the tournament will bring in $5,000 for the Callender family.

“This could have been any one of our spouses. I can guarantee if this happened to anybody else, Selena and Tom would be doing this and more for anybody in the community,” Liz Thimons said. “Everybody wants to support them. Their family is a really great family. We want to give her peace of mind.”

Remembered as good with kids

Tom Callender had recently joined the board of the Natrona Heights Baseball/Softball Association. Kate Bielak is a secretary on the board, and said she knew Tom Callender through sports and coaching for about six years.

He was known for being good with kids — patient and positive — and for not making just winning the most important thing.

“He was competitive, but he saw the big picture of youth sports,” she said.

His sudden death sent shock waves through the community as well as his family.

“Tom was their provider. The breadwinner for this family was ripped out of their grasp,” Kate Bielak said. “Every single dad in this community stops and thinks of themselves in that situation.

“Just think about the bills that begin to immediately mount and the burden,” she said. “This family desperately needs the money.”

Liz Thimons said she checks on Selena Callender every day.

“She has a really good support system in the community,” she said. “I'm happy for that.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.