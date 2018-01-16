3 wrecks close sections of Route 356 in Winfield, Buffalo townships Tuesday afternoon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sections of Route 356 in Winfield and Buffalo townships were temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a series of three wrecks.

There were no major injuries reported in any of the crashes.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation following a three-vehicle crash reported at 1:18 p.m. north of the Giant Eagle supermarket in Buffalo Township, according to Sarver Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike George. Township firefighters also were dispatched.

Traffic on Route 356 (South Pike Road) was intermittently reduced to one lane before emergency units cleared the scene about 2 p.m., George said.

Only minutes later, he said, the department was called to a nearby site south of Jacks Mobile Home Park, also in Buffalo Township, where one car crashed, coming to rest off the road.

No one was injured, but traffic on the highway was interrupted again as the vehicle was removed.

In Winfield Township, a car struck and sheared off a utility pole just before 2:30 p.m., bringing a cable TV line down across the road and halting traffic between Riemer and Winfield roads.

Winfield Township Fire Chief John Hartman said there were no injuries and no interruption in local electrical service. The highway reopened to traffic about 5:45 p.m.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.