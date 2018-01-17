Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Emergency officials keep eye on ice jams on Allegheny, Kiski rivers

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
Ice covers the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, looking upriver, toward Springdale, from the East Oakmont neighborhood of Plum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ice covers the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, looking upriver, toward Springdale, from the East Oakmont neighborhood of Plum.
Ice covers the Allegheny River beneath the New Kensington Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Ice covers the Allegheny River beneath the New Kensington Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in New Kensington.
Lock and Dam officials walk out on the outer wall of the lock chamber to assess the water conditions at Lock No. 6 on the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lock and Dam officials walk out on the outer wall of the lock chamber to assess the water conditions at Lock No. 6 on the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees walk out on the outer wall of the lock chamber at Lock 6 in South Buffalo to assess water conditions on the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees walk out on the outer wall of the lock chamber at Lock 6 in South Buffalo to assess water conditions on the Allegheny River on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Emergency officials are closely monitoring a monster ice jam measuring 2.5 miles long on the Allegheny River between the Tarentum and New Kensington bridges.

Although the movement of the colossal ice mass is unpredictable, it could cause localized flooding and property damage later this weekend when warmer weather arrives, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operate the locks and dams on area rivers.

Emergency officials have been watching the ice pile up since Saturday, following two weeks of freaky weather that ranged from subzero temperatures to the mid-60s along with snowstorms and appreciable amounts of rain.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Corps, county emergency officials and swift water rescue teams are prepping for potential flooding, property damage — and rescues.

"We have the potential for a great deal of ice coming down the river," said Ian McKelvey, Corps supervisor of operations for the Allegheny River.

At risk is localized flooding and damage to anything along the river's edge in up to 15 communities from the Tarentum-New Kensington ice jam to Pittsburgh, as well as a slate of business and utilities — including two power plants in Springdale, according to Matt Brown, chief of Allegheny County's Department of Emergency Services.

Brown could not remember in recent times the formation of such a large ice jam so close to Pittsburgh.

"Historically, those kinds of jams happen much farther up the river," he said.

Officer Travis Magee with the Coast Guard warned: "We just want to stress that mariners be cautious of chunks of ice flowing down the river."

If large chunks of the ice jam move farther into the more populated areas of Allegheny County, there are concerns for boat owners who still live in their houseboats docked at some marinas. Those mariners in the path of the ice flow were warned of the dangers earlier this week, according to Brown.

"The potential impact of the ice is unknown," he said.

Allegheny County is prepared to activate its emergency operations like it did last weekend when ice jams caused localized flooding in a number of communities along local waterways.

George McBriar, chief of Blawnox's volunteer fire company and chief of Allegheny County's swift water rescue team, said they have alerted other water rescue teams in neighboring counties to be on standby for potential flooding issues in the region.

McKelvey and others best hope is for the ice jam to break up slowly then continue down river, ultimately making its way to the Ohio River.

Second ice jam

They have also been watching a second ice jam, its size undetermined, farther north on the Allegheny in Armstrong County between Lock and Dam 5 in the Schenley section of Gilpin and Lock and Dam 6 in South Buffalo — where the dam is no longer visible because it is completely iced over.

The Allegheny at that ice jam is about 10 to 12 feet higher than normal, according to McKelvey.

Additionally, ice has been flowing from the Kiski River to the Allegheny River, suggesting there was an ice jam on the Kiski that broke free.

"There a potential for flooding on the Kiski at any time," said McKelvey. "There's a potential for flooding everywhere near the rivers."

The loose ice can get hung up on riverbanks and at the confluence of tributaries, causing mini-ice jams that back up the tributaries.

That's what happened last weekend when flooding hit small sections of a number of communities including East Deer, Tarentum, the Natrona section of Harrison, Harmar and others.

Bull Creek in Tarentum jumped its banks a second time in five days on Tuesday night but receded early Wednesday, according to McKelvey.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.