Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin residents, officials on alert for both Allegheny and Kiski river flooding

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Lock and Dam No. 5 pictured Wednesday, Ja. 17, 2018, with the Schenley section of Gilpin, in the background. Gilpin officials are concerned that the Schenley neighborhood could get flooded if the Allegheny River (shown here) or Kiski River get much higher.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lock and Dam No. 5 pictured Wednesday, Ja. 17, 2018, with the Schenley section of Gilpin, in the background. Gilpin officials are concerned that the Schenley neighborhood could get flooded if the Allegheny River (shown here) or Kiski River get much higher.
Much of the Kiski River near Gilpin and Leechburg is frozen, causing concern in low-lying parts of Gilpin that water levels could rise and cause flooding.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Much of the Kiski River near Gilpin and Leechburg is frozen, causing concern in low-lying parts of Gilpin that water levels could rise and cause flooding.

Updated 5 hours ago

Joe Sabot's family is so concerned about the Kiski River's rising waters that his wife and two children temporarily moved in with relatives.

“It's only me and the dog at this point,” he said Wednesday.

Sabot has been working to move belongings from his garage under his Banfield Road house to prevent flood damage.

“I took out about as much as I can,” he said. “I hope the insurance will help.”

The Kiski River is the “highest I've seen in the eight years we have been here,” Sabot said.

Gilpin officials also are watching water levels in both the Allegheny and Kiski rivers, because two neighborhoods have been threatened by flooding.

In addition to Banfield Road, Godfrey Landing along the Allegheny River is being threatened.

Residents there watched the river level rise quickly Tuesday night.

Township emergency officials prepared an alter­nate evacuation route through the nearby Alle­gheny Technologies property if flooding began.

Numerous Banfield Road residents moved their vehicles to higher ground as a precaution.

“I moved mine to a friend's house,” Sabot said.

At 8 a.m., Wednesday, the Kiski River level approached Banfield Road but it soon started to go down, according to township Emergency Services Coordinator Morey Scitticatt.

Police, fire and emergency services staff also continue to check Godfrey Landing, off Godfrey Road, along the Allegheny.

“The river went up rapidly and there was some flooding, but the water receded,” police Chief Lee Shumaker said.

Scitticatt said there is ice on both rivers, but it is flowing.

Sabot said the Kiski near Banfield Road “appears to be about a foot and a half to two feet from going over the road.”

Officials will pay close attention this weekend, when temperatures could reach into the 50s and melt snow and ice.

“There is the potential for flooding,” Scitticatt said.

Earlier this month, about a dozen Banfield Road residents coped with a waterline break.

“It's was no water then and too much water now,” Sabot said. “And this weekend it could be kind of bad.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.