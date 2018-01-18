Addiction seminar, Narcan giveaway in New Kensington
Westmoreland County Community College, New Kensington, will host a free seminar, “Exploring Local, National and Global Trends of Addiction and How Employers Can Save Lives,” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the college, 1150 Fifth Ave.
Speakers will include Brian Dempsey from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Liz Comer from the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission and Vanessa Sebetich from Greenbriar Treatment Center and Westmoreland Employers Supporting Treatment and Recovery Today (WESTART.)
The first 50 registered who live or work in Westmoreland County will receive free Narcan kits. The public is welcome.
The event is sponsored by Excela Health Works Occupational Medicine, Greenbriar Treatment Center, Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Westmoreland Human Resources Association and Westmoreland County Community College.
Registration is requested. For details and to register, contact Patrick Coulson at 724-925-5819 or coulson@westmoreland.edu.