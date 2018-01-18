Officials: Kiski Valley's sewer pipe separation is working

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears the series of stormwater/sewage separation projects in several Kiski Valley communities are working.

Results of sewage flow meter readings in municipalities that belong to the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority show four communities that had the separation projects have decreased peak hourly sewage flows.

Kiski Township shows a decrease of 11 percent; Vandergrift 10.5 percent; Leechburg 7.6 percent and East Vandergrift 2.6 percent.

It also appears the entire Kiski Valley treatment system is well within the federal mandate for capturing flow.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection wants 85 percent of flow captured and treated.

Kiski Valley's system now captures 90 percent.

The study by KLH Engineering cost the Kiski Valley authority about $38,500.

Officials said the flow meter results won't have any effect on rates customers pay.

The 13 Kiski Valley municipalities all have different rates, depending on how much sewage and rainwater each community sends to the sewage treatment plant.

Snowbirds to pay less

The Kiski Valley authority board also made a provision for people who spend their winters in southern states and landlords who don't rent out units.

Now, people who head South and landlords with vacant units won't have pay a sewage treatment fee, but they will have to pay their municipalities debt service assessment.

Owners of vacant or abandoned properties who no longer use sewage can be terminated.

1 sewage rate suggested

Chuck Pascal, Leechburg's representative on the authority board, contends that since all municipalities now comply with the federal sewer separation mandate, all 13 municipalities should go back to having one standard rate.

Over recent years, communities that had commingled stormwater and sewerage pipes, like Leechburg and Vandergrift, paid higher rates because more flow from those towns made its way to the Kiski River.

When the authority was organized in 1974, all residents paid the same rates.

The authority was taken to court when the rates were adjusted to flow, but in 2012, Westmoreland County Judge Gary Caruso ruled that the authority had the right to charge different rates.

“We should go back to uniform rates,” Pascal said.

Vandergrift's Christine Wilson concurred.

The authority board's engineering committee, headed by Washington Township's Frank Luisi, will study future rates should be.

The difficulty occurs, according to officials, when the municipalities determine their rates differently. Luisi said that one member community determined a rate for restaurants based on the number of chairs in the establishment.

Bob Polczynski of Allegheny Township said his and other communities determine a rate based on well water customers who use the sewage system, but not a municipal water system.

No specific date was set for Luisi's engineering committee to make a recommendation, but officials said it shouldn't take more than a few months.

George Guido is a freelance writer.