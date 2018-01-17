Roppolo appointed again to fill Leechburg Council vacancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tony Roppolo was reappointed Tuesday to fill a Leechburg Council vacancy for the next two years.

Roppolo, Ken Rady, Brian Scott and Matthew Szarek applied for the at-large council seat.

Council members Nancy Bono, Anthony Defilippi and Tom Foster voted for Roppolo. Councilman Christian Vaccaro voted for Scott, Councilwoman Lorrie Bazella voted for Szarek and Councilman Chuck Pascal voted for Rady.

Roppolo previously was appointed to fill the council seat in July, after then-Councilman Wayne Dobos became the borough's mayor. Shawn Lerch, the previous mayor, had resigned.

The seat came up for grabs again this year after council's reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

An Armstrong County elections official said earlier this month the post actually should have been filled in the November election but, because of a miscommunication between the borough and the elections office, the vacancy wasn't on the ballot.

Roppolo is a former councilman and mayor. He also serves as administrator of the municipal pension plan.

Roppolo said he wanted to continue serving on council to “take care of his community.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.