One injured after car goes over embankment in Allegheny Township
Updated 5 hours ago
A passenger was injured after a car went over an embankment on White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township.
Allegheny Township police Sgt. Dan Uncapher said the accident happened about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of a 2006 Saturn was traveling north on White Cloud Road, near the intersection of Armstrong Road, and lost control because of slick road conditions. The car spun around into the southbound lane and then went about 30 feet over an embankment, he said.
The female passenger was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with what Uncapher believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.
Uncapher said speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the driver hasn't been cited.
