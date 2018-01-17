Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Officials change detour route for River Road closure in Harrison

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
This one-block, one-way section of Mile Lock Lane between Stieren Avenue and River Road required officials to change a detour route for a two-week closure of River Road scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
A one-block section of one-way road has forced officials to change a detour route for a road closing starting in Harrison next week.

Traffic is expected to be detoured off River Road, between Mile Lock Lane and Federal Street, and Federal Street, from River Road to Vine Street.

It's to start at 7 a.m. Monday and will last about two weeks.

The southbound detour route had to be changed, said Tim Bell of NIRA Consulting Engineers.

It originally had traffic coming down Mile Lock Lane to River Road. However, the last block of Mile Lock before River Road is one-way in the opposite direction.

The change in the detour will put more traffic onto Freeport Road and First Avenue in Brackenridge and Tarentum.

Traffic will have to follow Freeport Road to Route 366 (Ross Street) in Tarentum, and then take the First Avenue exit ramp heading back to River Road, Bell said.

A sewer construction project will be taking place on River Road.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be able to access River Road except for the area where work will be taking place, which is between Chestnut Street and Church Alley. That alley is located between Chestnut and Garfield streets.

Detours will be in place 24 hours per day until the work is finished. When the road will reopen will depend on weather conditions and construction progress.

The detour routes will be posted.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

