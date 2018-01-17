Officials change detour route for River Road closure in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• South: Traffic traveling south on North Canal Street to Federal Street will begin the detour at Federal Street and Vine Street/Argonne Drive. Traffic will be detoured right onto Vine Street/Argonne Drive. The detour continues along Argonne Drive to left on Freeport Road; follow Freeport Road to Route 366 (Ross Street) in Tarentum; turn left onto Route 366 East (the foot of the Tarentum Bridge); bear right onto the First Avenue exit ramp, continuing on First Avenue through Tarentum and Brackenridge to Mile Lock Lane.

• North: Northbound traffic on River Avenue will be detoured to Mile Lock Lane, then right on Freeport Road, right on Springhill Road, to North Canal Street, to Federal Street.

A one-block section of one-way road has forced officials to change a detour route for a road closing starting in Harrison next week.

Traffic is expected to be detoured off River Road, between Mile Lock Lane and Federal Street, and Federal Street, from River Road to Vine Street.

It's to start at 7 a.m. Monday and will last about two weeks.

The southbound detour route had to be changed, said Tim Bell of NIRA Consulting Engineers.

It originally had traffic coming down Mile Lock Lane to River Road. However, the last block of Mile Lock before River Road is one-way in the opposite direction.

The change in the detour will put more traffic onto Freeport Road and First Avenue in Brackenridge and Tarentum.

Traffic will have to follow Freeport Road to Route 366 (Ross Street) in Tarentum, and then take the First Avenue exit ramp heading back to River Road, Bell said.

A sewer construction project will be taking place on River Road.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be able to access River Road except for the area where work will be taking place, which is between Chestnut Street and Church Alley. That alley is located between Chestnut and Garfield streets.

Detours will be in place 24 hours per day until the work is finished. When the road will reopen will depend on weather conditions and construction progress.

The detour routes will be posted.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.