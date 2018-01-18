Body found in vehicle at Pittsburgh Mills Walmart parking lot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was found dead in a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Mills Walmart parking lot in Frazer, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

The man's body was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner did not release the man's name, but said he is 32 years old and from Sharpsburg.

No information was provided on how or why the man died.

Frazer police were investigating. Chief Terry Kuhns was not responding to requests for comment Thursday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.