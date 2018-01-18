Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Help wanted: Police officer, dean of students for Highlands Middle School

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Highlands School District is in the market for a second school police officer.

It's one of a few measures the district is taking to address discipline and bullying issues that have arisen at the district's middle school.

When hired, the officer will be assigned to the middle school, Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said. The district has begun accepting applications.

The district has one police officer, Rich Pritchard, who is a district employee and now in his second year. He is stationed at the high school, but roams district buildings as needed.

The district recently received a $40,000 safe schools grant, which will be used to pay for the new officer, Bjalobok said.

In addition to a second police officer, the district has been working on hiring a dean of students for the middle school who would address student discipline, Bjalobok said. The new hire will make things equal between the two secondary buildings.

Hiring a dean of students for the middle school was a matter of funding and saving up for it, Bjalobok said.

“We're finally getting these in place,” he said.

The district will also be hiring a guidance counselor for the middle school, replacing an employee who had retired.

The district has hired a consultant, Mitchell Nickols, for the rest of this school year. Bjalobok said he will work with administrators and principals on professional development, including issues related to the culture of the schools, and school climate matters.

Nickols will be paid $150 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per month, which would total $2,250 per month.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.