Help wanted: Police officer, dean of students for Highlands Middle School

The Highlands School District is in the market for a second school police officer.

It's one of a few measures the district is taking to address discipline and bullying issues that have arisen at the district's middle school.

When hired, the officer will be assigned to the middle school, Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said. The district has begun accepting applications.

The district has one police officer, Rich Pritchard, who is a district employee and now in his second year. He is stationed at the high school, but roams district buildings as needed.

The district recently received a $40,000 safe schools grant, which will be used to pay for the new officer, Bjalobok said.

In addition to a second police officer, the district has been working on hiring a dean of students for the middle school who would address student discipline, Bjalobok said. The new hire will make things equal between the two secondary buildings.

Hiring a dean of students for the middle school was a matter of funding and saving up for it, Bjalobok said.

“We're finally getting these in place,” he said.

The district will also be hiring a guidance counselor for the middle school, replacing an employee who had retired.

The district has hired a consultant, Mitchell Nickols, for the rest of this school year. Bjalobok said he will work with administrators and principals on professional development, including issues related to the culture of the schools, and school climate matters.

Nickols will be paid $150 per hour, not to exceed 15 hours per month, which would total $2,250 per month.

