Ice flow threatens homes in Gilpin

One of the ice jams on the Allegheny River in Armstrong County is pushing on shore and threatening homes.

Blocks of snow-covered ice are pushing onto land with some just feet from homes along Godfrey Landing in Gilpin.

Chris Valasek, 35, has ice blocks creeping toward his home and must walk atop the blocks just to cross his backyard.

Township emergency services coordinator Morey Scitticatt confirmed the ice flow could endanger homes close to the river.

The river there has been under constant watch since Tuesday night, when water levels were so high, officials were preparing to evacuate residents. The river eventually receded and no evacuations were necessary.

Residents there, however, moved their vehicles to higher ground and some were moving belongings out of their basements to minimize damage from flooding they say seems inevitable with the warming temperatures this week.

Gilpin police Chief Lee Schumaker said his officers are watching river levels on the Allegheny and Kiski rivers.

Schumaker, who is also the Allegheny Township emergency management coordinator, said the Kiski River also threatening communities up river because of an ice jam near Leechburg.

