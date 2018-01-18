Kiski River flood warning extended because of ice jam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for some Kiski River communities until 5 p.m. Friday because of reports of flooding.

The warning, which was issued Thursday morning, covers low-lying areas near the Kiski River in Hyde Park, West Leechburg, Leechburg and Vandergrift.

On Thursday, an ice jam on the Kiski River had caused flooding at Penn Manufacturing, a business along Enterprise Way in Hyde Park as well as some backyards near the river there, according to Chris Leonardi, meteorologist with the weather service in Moon Township.

The flood warning was extended because water levels remained the same late Thursday afternoon in areas where flooding was reported earlier, said Bill Modzelewski, another meteorologist with the weather service.

There might be road closures in those areas, he added.

Ice jams along the Kiski and Allegheny rivers has been causing localized flooding throughout the region since Saturday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.