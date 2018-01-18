Blind dog's bathroom outing triggers rescue response in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A “physical rescue” call in Plum turned out to be a dog's bathroom break gone wrong.

Police and firefighters were quick to respond shortly before noon Thursday when a call came in that a woman and her dog were stuck and hurt in a ravine in the Ramparts area of the borough.

In the end, the dog was wet and cold, and the woman, whose name was not available, was not hurt.

According to Plum police, the woman, who lives near the dead-end of Duquesne Boulevard, let her dog outside. The pooch 14 years old, and blind.

The dog slid down a snow-covered hill behind the woman's home and into a creek running between Duquesne and Ligonier Lane.

The woman went down after her dog. While police said she could have gotten back up on her own, she wasn't able to get the dog out with her. That's when she called for help.

The call came in at 11:44 a.m., and police were on the scene four minutes later.

The woman did not require any medical treatment, police said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.