Voluntary evacuations issued for Gilpin as Kiski River rises

Gilpin this afternoon called for a voluntary evacuation of about 20 to 30 homes in the Banfield section of the township, because of potential flooding from the Kiski River.

An ice jam on the Kiski River near Hyde Park could cause flooding in a number of communities along the Kiski River including Hyde Park, West Leechburg, Leechburg and Vandergrift, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood warning this morning that is set to expire at 5 p.m.

While some flooding has been reported in Hyde Park, there also are reports of flooding in Parks Township, according to Morey Scitticatt, Gilpin's emergency coordinator.

The Kiski River has been rising today in Gilpin's Banfield neighborhood, near the Leechburg border.

The river as of early afternoon is only about two feet from flooding Banfield Road, according to Scitticatt.

Armstrong County's emergency services personnel have been contacting Banfield residents, asking them to voluntarily leave, he said.

Anyone who is having any flooding issues is ask to call 911.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.