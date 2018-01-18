Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Voluntary evacuations issued for Gilpin as Kiski River rises

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Chris Valasek, 35, of Godfrey Landing in Gilpin watches snow-covered blocks of ice just feet from his home along the Allegheny River on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Chris Valasek, 35, of Godfrey Landing in Gilpin watches snow-covered blocks of ice just feet from his home along the Allegheny River on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Gilpin this afternoon called for a voluntary evacuation of about 20 to 30 homes in the Banfield section of the township, because of potential flooding from the Kiski River.

An ice jam on the Kiski River near Hyde Park could cause flooding in a number of communities along the Kiski River including Hyde Park, West Leechburg, Leechburg and Vandergrift, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood warning this morning that is set to expire at 5 p.m.

While some flooding has been reported in Hyde Park, there also are reports of flooding in Parks Township, according to Morey Scitticatt, Gilpin's emergency coordinator.

The Kiski River has been rising today in Gilpin's Banfield neighborhood, near the Leechburg border.

The river as of early afternoon is only about two feet from flooding Banfield Road, according to Scitticatt.

Armstrong County's emergency services personnel have been contacting Banfield residents, asking them to voluntarily leave, he said.

Anyone who is having any flooding issues is ask to call 911.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Related Content
Kiski River flood warning extended because of ice jam
The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for some Kiski River communities until 5 p.m. Friday because of reports of flooding. The warning, which ...
Ice flow threatens homes in Gilpin
One of the ice jams on the Allegheny River in Armstrong County is pushing on shore and threatening homes. Blocks of snow-covered ice are pushing onto ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.