Valley News Dispatch

Suspended Leechburg police chief headed for PFA hearing

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Mike Diebold
Mike Diebold
Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a child sexual predator.
Westmoreland County Prison
Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

Updated 43 minutes ago

The wife of suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold has filed for a permanent protection from abuse order against him.

According to court records, a hearing on the request by Danielle Reinke Diebold is scheduled for Wednesday in Armstrong County court.

The PFA hearing was confirmed Thursday by Brenda George, the county's prothonotary and clerk of courts.

Mike Diebold, 40, of Forks Church Road, Gilpin, is accused of using the internet to solicit sex from a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The girl actually was a special agent for the state Attorney General's Office predator task force.

Mike Diebold was arrested in a Jan. 5 sting in a Lower Burrell convenience store parking lot and initially was jailed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bond pending the hearing.

He later posted bond and was released. He is not staying at his home because Danielle Diebold was granted an emergency PFA previously that prohibits Mike Diebold from having contact with his wife, step daughter and son.

George said the said the permanent PFA application was filed on Jan. 11, the day before Diebold posted bond at a preliminary hearing on his charges.

George said she couldn't give details about the PFA because of a change in state law that went into effect on Jan. 8, limiting public access to PFA applications.

Diebold is represented by attorney Duke George.

Danielle Diebold is represented by attorney Greg Swank.

Neither MIke Diebold nor Danielle Diebold returned calls for comment.

Mike Diebold is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday on the charges stemming from his arrest.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

